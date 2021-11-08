Bengaluru Resident Saves Rs 50000/Month With Unique Rainwater Harvesting Plan

When the borewells near Metropolis Gurukrupa apartment complex of Begur, Bengaluru, went dry in 2018, all the residents made up their mind to purchase tank water, except Ganesh.

With the help of some similar-minded residents, Ganesh Shanbag, a software engineer, developed a rainwater-harvesting (RWH) system for their apartment complex, which saved about Rs 50,000 in water bills, every month.

Ganesh and other residents chipped in to procure necessary raw materials that cost Rs 20,000 from an e-commerce website, and the RWH system was installed by the plumber.

“By investing in the RWH system, we not only save money but the natural resources for future generations too,” he says.

He visited several houses that already use this system in order to study about it. Later, he came up with the most effective and economical setup for the apartment.

The system proved successful after the rains in 2019 and still works effectively.

To date, more than 30 apartment complexes in Bengaluru have adopted Ganesh’s RWH system and he did it all for free.

Ganesh and his fellow residents were able to retrieve the money they invested in the plant within a year, as they cut down on tanker costs. The excess water from the plant goes to a nearby lake which will slowly help in the regeneration of depleted water resources.

“There are over 22,000 apartments in Bengaluru and if each one of them installs a rainwater harvesting plant, we can save 6,000-7,000 crore litres of water every year,” adds Ganesh.

