IITs Offer Free Online Courses on AI & IoT; Certificates Available

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Kharagpur are inviting applications for free online courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), respectively.

IIT Madras has come up with an eight-week free online course on ‘Artificial Intelligence: Constraint Satisfaction’, which will be conducted by Deepak Khemani, who is a professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The course is intended for computer science students of any degree.

On the other hand, IIT Kharagpur has introduced a 12-week free online course on IoT headed by Dr Sudip Misra, who is a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The course is open to engineering students with basic knowledge in programming.

Even though the course is free, a proctored exam conducted by IIT at any of the designated exam centres with a fee of Rs 1,000 is to be attended in order to receive an e-certificate.

Things to know about the AI course:

The course will be conducted from 24 January to 8 March 2022 and carries two credit points.

The course is open to any interested participants with knowledge in the subject but preferred for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Computer Science in any degree.

Prior to joining, participants are advised to take two other free online courses offered by IIT Madras namely AI: Search Methods for Problem Solving and AI: Knowledge Representation and Reasoning as this is a companion course.

An average assignment score of 10 out of 25 and an average exam score of 30 out of 75 are required to receive the certificate.

For more information, visit their official website.

Things to know about the IoT course:

The course will be conducted from 24 January to 15 April 2022 and carries three credit points.

The course is open to anyone who wishes to learn about the subject but is intended for the students of:

Computer science engineering Information Technology Electronics and communication engineering Instrumentation engineering Industrial engineering An average assignment score of 10 out of 25 and an average exam score of 30 out of 75 are required to receive the certificate.

For more information, visit their official website.

After completing the course and exam, an e-certificate with IIT and NPTEL logos will be provided to the participants.

Important Dates