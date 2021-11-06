IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 527 Apprentice Vacancies; Check Eligibility Here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for 527 apprentice vacancies in eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam. Both technical and non-technical vacancies are available.
Things to know:
- Eligible and interested candidates must fill an online application on the IOCL website before 4 December 2021.
- Candidates for Trade Apprentice posts are instructed to register in the Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) portal, prior to applying.
- Candidates for Technician Apprentice posts are advised to register in the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal.
- Candidates can only apply for one discipline code. The applications of those who apply for more than one will be rejected.
- Eligible candidates will be informed about the test and admit card via SMS/email.
- Candidates in General/EWS category should be minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 31 October 2021. Relaxation of the upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per government guidelines.
- Duration of the apprenticeship is 12 Months for all disciplines, except Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher) and Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher).
- Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained in the written test.Eligibility Criteria:
- Class 12 pass and/or graduates and/or diploma holders in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, electrical and electronics or electronics engineering can apply.
- Graduates in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
- The prescribed qualification for Class 12/Graduate/Diploma holders should be from a recognised Board/University/Institute as a regular full time course.
- Candidates who have undergone apprenticeship earlier or pursuing apprenticeship training in an industry are not eligible to apply.
- Candidates who have undergone training and/or have job experience for a period of one year or more are not eligible for being engaged.
- Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as BE/B Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification shall not be considered.
For specific eligibility details, click here.
How to apply:
- Candidates are required to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying.
- Application form is available on the website of IOCL or you can click here to know more.
- Click here to apply for specific vacancies.
- Candidates are required to bring one Photo ID proof in original– any one from amongst Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving License/Passport along with Admit Card at the time of Written Test.
- Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list, shall be called for document verification followed by a fitness test.
- Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the 90 minute written test once they meet the eligibility criteria.
- The written test will consist of 100 questions with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.
- The written test will be conducted at Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Guwahati.
Important dates:
- Date of opening of online application- 5 November 2021 from 11 am
- Last date of submission of online application- 4 December 2021 till 5 pm
- Tentative date for download of admit card- 9 December 2021 till 5 pm
- Tentative date of written test- 19 December 2021 at 11 am
- Tentative date for upload of documents- 29 December 2021 till 5 pm
For more queries write to shantoshkumarmishra@indianoil.in.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)