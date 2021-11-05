This Google Scholarship For Women Is Offering $1000 for the Next Academic Year

Multinational technology company and popular internet search engine, Google has announced a scholarship 2021 for women pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

Things to know:

Named The Generation Google Scholarship, this was initiated to help female students pursue computer science degrees and make a mark in the field of technology.

The scholarship will be awarded to students based on the strength of each candidate’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, innovation and academic performance.

Those selected will be paid $1,000 amounting to Rs 74,760 for the academic year 2022-2023.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM IST on Friday, 10 December 2021.

Who can apply?

Students are required to be currently enrolled as full-time students in a Bachelor’s degree for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students applying for this scholarship should be in their second year of study at an accredited university in an Asian country when completing the scholarship program.

Students must be pursuing a degree in computer science, computer engineering or a closely related technical field.

Students applying for the scholarship must demonstrate a strong academic record.

Having exemplary leadership qualities and a passion for improving representation of underrepresented groups in computer science and technology is an added quality.

Application process:

While filling the application form, students will be required to fill out their general background information (e.g. contact information and details about your current and intended universities).

Resume/CV highlighting technical projects and participation in community engagement must be uploaded.

Academic transcripts from your current institutions (and prior, if applicable) are also required to be uploaded.

Students will be required to fill out their responses to two short answer essay questions.

Following the application form, shortlisted students will be required to attend a 15 minute ‘meet and greet’ session.

A Google Online Challenge invite will be sent across between five to seven days after the application deadline (10 December, 2021).

Click here to access the application form.

Essay Questions:

Do note: Each response to the two questions below should be written in English and in 400 words or less.

1) What is a significant challenge that you believe women in the tech industry face and how do you see yourself being part of the solution(s) to this challenge? Keep in mind that impact can happen in many ways and at different scales.

2) What impact would receiving this scholarship have on your education? Describe any circumstances affecting your need for a scholarship and what educational goals this scholarship will enable you to accomplish.

Please note: For students who may not be eligible for this particular scholarship, you can click here and visit the Google Careers for Students page to find an alternate programme or opportunity.

For any other query you might have, you can email: generationgoogle-apac@google.com.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)