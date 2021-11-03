Engineering Dropout Designs Low-Cost Prosthetic Arms, Distributes Over 700 for Free

A few years ago, Prashant Gade, a man from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, discontinued his engineering degree to join another course but his compassion towards his fellow humans and the urge to succour them changed his life for the better.

It all started when Prashant came across a seven-year-old girl, born without arms. He wanted to help her get prosthetic arms but was taken aback by its cost, which is around Rs 24 lakhs.

As part of a robotics course he did later, Prashant decided to create his own version of a prosthetic arm. Getting funds for its research and development was a huge task but the 23-year-old soon received aid from different parts of the country.

His invention soon became a success, and in 2016 he instituted the Inali Foundation, which distributes prosthetic arms free of charge to the underprivileged.

Inali arms are sold for Rs 50,000, which is a fraction of the cost of what’s sold in the market.

Till 2019, over 700 arms were designed and given for free, while nearly 300 were sold across the country.

“These arms operate by detecting brain signals, which makes finger movements easier. Inali arms last for three years unlike the expensive ones which can only be used for two years,” says Prashant.

Over 1,500 arms have been distributed for free to date and around 5,000 people have benefitted from the foundation.

“It’s about giving back to the society and not taking from it,” adds Prashant, who plans to expand his service to rural areas where people are unaware of such options.

Watch the stirring story of this young man who is full of compassion.