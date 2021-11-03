5 Healthy Diwali Sweets You Can Make in Just 15 Minutes

As much as Diwali is about lights and victory of good over evil, it is also a time to celebrate with loved ones. And what celebration is complete without good food and sweets? If you haven’t had the time to figure out what sweets you’d like to make this season, we have you covered.

Here are five easy sweet recipes that you can make in just about 15 minutes.

1. Badam Halwa

There’s nothing more satisfying than eating some hot off-the-stove badam halwa that is dripping in ghee. This is a dish that is not just easy to make but one that all age groups are likely to relish. The list of ingredients to make this sweet is also one that is likely to be readily available at home.

Ingredients:

· 1 cup blanched Badam (almond) powder

· ½ cup milk

½ cup sugar

4 teaspoons of ghee

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

Method:

· In a pan take the badam powder, and add milk and sugar.

· Mix well and allow the mixture to come together. Once on medium heat, the sugar will start to melt and the mixture will come together.

· Continue to mix and allow the mixture to thicken until it starts to leave the sides of the vessels.

· Once this happens and the mixture becomes gooey, add the ghee and the cardamom powder and mix again.

· A few minutes later, once you see that the ghee and cardamom powder have been well mixed, turn off the heat.

· The mixture should then be allowed to cool before it can be served.

· This badam halwa can be stored under normal room temperature for up to three days and if kept in the refrigerator, then for up to one week.

Click here to read more about this recipe.

2. Lauki ka Halwa

It is every parents’ dream to see their children eat vegetables. I am one of those and this recipe that uses lauki (bottle gourd) as the main ingredient to make a halwa is just perfect. Not only is this easy to make but can also be called healthy because it does not need any refined flour or sugar.

Ingredients:

· 3 cups of grated bottle gourd

· 3 tablespoons ghee

· ½ cup milk powder (unsweetened)

· ½ cup milk

· ½ cup water

· ½ cup rock sugar (Mishri)

· A few raisins for garnishing

Method:

· Clean the lauki well and peel the same.

· Grate the vegetable and ensure that the seeds are not part of the portion that you grate.

· Take a deep pan and add the ghee to this on medium flame.

· Once the ghee is warmed up add the grated lauki to this and keep stirring.

· After a few minutes, you can cover the pan and let it cook for another 10 minutes.

· Ensure that every few minutes you stir the lauki to prevent it from burning.

· After 10 minutes, add water to this mixture and allow it to cook some more.

· You can once again close the pan with a lid and let it cook for 10 minutes. Continue to check every once in a while, and stir the mixture.

· While the mixture is cooking, in a bowl add milk powder and milk and mix well. Ensure that there are no lumps in the mixture.

· Gently mix this with the grated lauki and keep stirring.

· Once this mixture is completely absorbed into the grated mixture, add the powdered rock sugar and mix again.

· Cook until the ghee starts to leave the sides of the dish.

· This is the indication that the halwa is ready. Garnish with raisins and enjoy.

A detailed note on how to make this can be seen here.

3. Coconut laddu

If you love the texture of coconut and use it in your cooking then this recipe is just for you. If you do not have access to fresh desiccated coconut, then you can also make this with the store-bought desiccated coconut. This is a recipe that you can make together with your kids.

Ingredients:

· 2 cups of desiccated coconut

· 200 gms condensed milk

· 1/2 Tsp cardamom powder

Method:

· In a pan add the desiccated coconut powder and stir well for three minutes.

· To this, add the condensed milk and mix well until the mixture comes together.

· Continue to cook on a low flame for five minutes.

· To this, add the cardamom powder and give it another good mix.

· Remove from the stove and allow the mixture to cool.

· With the help of a spoon, scoop some mixture and mold into a ball.

· Once done, coat the ball with some more desiccated coconut and keep aside.

· These are now ready to eat. If kept outside at room temperature then it will last for up to five days, and if refrigerated, then for up to one week.

Click here to watch a video of how to make these yummy laddus.

4. Til laddu

Til laddus are not just delicious but are also packed with great nutrients. Til is considered as perfect winter food, owing to their properties of keeping you warm. If you are looking for ways to include it in your diet, this laddu recipe might be the answer.

Ingredients:

· 4 cups Til (sesame seeds)

· 1 cup Peanuts

· Dry coconut

· 500 grams Jaggery

· A pinch of Cardamom powder

· 2 teaspoon Ghee

Method:

Dry roast the ingredients one at a time on medium heat and keep stirring.

Allow the roasted ingredients to cool down before moving on to the next step.

Grate the jaggery or break it into small pieces.

With the help of a blender or mixer, add the ingredients and make a powder.

Once done, knead the mixture to ensure that the oil is released from the ingredients. This will naturally help in binding the ingredients together.

· With the help of a spoon, scoop some mixture and mold it into a ball.

· This can be stored in an airtight container and kept outside at room temperature for up to 10 days.

You can click here to see the detailed method of making this laddu.

5. Chocolate oats dry fruits

Chocolate is one ingredient that is universally loved and when added to the goodness of oats and dry fruits, the dish becomes a healthy one. Here is another recipe that can be made within 15 minutes with zero fuss.

Ingredients:

· 1 Cup Oats

· ½ cup Walnuts (Akhrot)

· ½ cup Almonds (Badam)

· 1/3 cup Dates (Khajur)

· 150 Gram Dark Chocolate

Method:

· Add the oats in a pan and dry roast it on medium flame until they turn crispy.

· Keep stirring this for four to five minutes.

· In the same pan add the dry fruits and keep stirring these for three minutes. Once turned, keep it aside.

· In a mixer add the roasted oats and make it a powder by roughly grinding it. To this, add the dates and give it a quick blend in the mixer.

· Once the dry fruits have cooled down, add the dry fruits and roughly grind that into the mixture as well.

· Empty the mixture into a bowl and with a spoon scoop some mixture and mold into a ball.

· Melt the dark chocolate and coat the oats and dry fruit balls with the chocolate mixture well and keep aside to set.

· You can garnish with finely sliced dry fruits and serve.

· You can refrigerate it for an hour and serve thereafter.

Click here to see a detailed video on how to make this sweet.

