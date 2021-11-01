ISRO Recruitment 2021: 6 JTO Vacancies With Salary Upwards of Rs 1 Lakh/Month

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking to recruit for the post of Junior Translation Officer (JTO).
Things to know:
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancy on or before 20 November 2021.
- There are a total of six (6) vacancies available.
- Interested and eligible candidates must only apply via the online mode.
- The short notice has been released and can be accessed here.
- Selected candidates will be placed at the Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka in India on a full-time basis.
- Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 per month depending on the level at which one is hired.
- Candidates applying for the vacancy must pay Rs 250 as application fee for the same to be processed.
- Only Indian nationals need to apply for the vacancy.
Eligibility criteria:
- Candidates should have a Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level.
- A recognised Diploma or Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years of experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India undertakings.
- The selection process is based on a written test and a skill test.
- The skill test consists of (i) two passages for precise writing, carrying 20 marks each; and (ii) two passages for translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, carrying 30 marks each. This test will be for a duration of 120 minutes.
- Those who secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the skill test shall be declared qualified.
- Candidates applying for the vacancy must have attained 18 years of age and should not exceed 35 years of age as on November 20, 2021.
How to apply:
- The application for online registration will be hosted on the ISRO website isro.gov.in during the period from October 30 to November 20, 2021.
- Applications will be received online only.
- Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an online Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.
- Interested and eligible candidates can click here to access the official notification.
(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)