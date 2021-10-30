This Traditional Winter Drink Can Help You Control High BP, Anemia & Diabetes

Known as the poor man’s staple food, Bajra (pearl millets) is making an aggressive comeback in the Indian market. This grain has lately managed to catch the attention of health-conscious people, especially those hunting for gluten-free options.

Packed with fibre and nutrients, Bajra is a flexible grain that can take the shape of various food items such as roti, khichdi, uttapa, rabdi, fritters and more — the list is endless.

With winter just around the corner, Bajra has become a go-to for several families, especially in the rural areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The protein, iron and fibre boosts immunity and keeps one full leaving no room for lethargy. And among these dishes is the Bajra Raab, which makes for the perfect winter drink.

Raab, a warm drink, is widely used in states like Gujarat and Rajasthan as a home remedy to provide throat relief. It is also consumed by lactating mothers and newborns to aid digestion and nutrition.

Raab is a combination of ghee, jaggery and wheat or millet flour. Jaggery provides energy and ghee has fatty acids which are for a healthy cardiovascular system.

Before we give away the recipe, here are some health benefits of this traditional drink, something that grandmothers have always advocated:

The insoluble fibre helps in digestion and bowel cleansing, and prevents overeating. It releases glucose at a slower rate compared to other foods, and reduces secretion of bile acids. The magnesium content keeps the heart healthy and prevents cardiovascular diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure. Potassium dilates blood vessels, promoting a healthy blood flow. Rich in iron and phosphorus, the grain is essential for people with anemia. It also boosts cognitive thinning and energy levels. Phosphorus makes the bones stronger. The phytochemical in Bajra aids cholesterol metabolism and stabilises the level of cholesterol. Filled with antioxidants (tannis, phenols and phytic acid), Bajra boosts immunity, keeps the liver and kidney healthy by removing toxins from the body.

Recipe for Bajra Raab

Ingredients:

2 tsp ghee

Ginger

1 tbsp ajwain seeds

1 tbsp jaggery

4 tbsp bajra flour

Salt as per taste

Steps

Heat ghee in a pan.

Add ajwain seeds and let them crackle.

Add bajra flour and roast for 2-4 minutes.

Add jaggery, ginger and salt and cook on low flame for five minutes.

Serve in a glass.

Nutritional Values Per 100 Grams: