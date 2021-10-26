Can’t Just Carry a Child Below 4 as Pillion on Two-Wheelers Anymore: Here are The New Rules

More than a third (37 per cent) of those killed in road accidents in 2019 were two-wheeler riders, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report.

In an attempt to make our roads safer for those on two-wheelers, the Central Government has notified the draft rules for safety provisions for carrying a child on a motorcycle, recommending a safety harness to be used for attaching the child to the driver.

The draft proposal rules make it mandatory for motorcycle riders to use a safety harness to safely secure the pillion riding child. A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver. This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver.

Things to know about the draft proposal:

The proposed draft rules announced by the Ministry will be applicable to children between the age group of zero to four years riding as pillion passengers.

For children below four years, travelling as pillion passengers, a safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

The draft rules also mention the specification for the safety harness to be used:

(a) Light weight, adjustable, waterproof and durable;

(b) Heavy nylon/ multifilament nylon material with high density foam;

(c) Shall be designed to hold weight up to 30 kg.

(a) Light weight, adjustable, waterproof and durable; (b) Heavy nylon/ multifilament nylon material with high density foam; (c) Shall be designed to hold weight up to 30 kg. Furthermore, the onus of ensuring that the child pillion passenger is wearing a crash helmet which fits their head or is wearing a bicycle helmet complying with international standards, falls upon the driver of the motorcycle.

The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to four years of age riding pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph.

This is now open to the public for sending in their objections and suggestions, if any. To do so, one may write to the Joint Secretary (MVL, Transport & Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110 001. An email can also be sent to: comments-morth@gov.in.

The objections or suggestions which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period, which is 30 days from the date of notification (21 October 2021), will be considered by the Central Government.

Advertisement

To access the official notification, click here.

Feature image: FlickR/Arian Zwegers

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)