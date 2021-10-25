‘What Did PM Shastri Accept as Dowry?’: Can You Answer 10 ‘Crore’ KBC Questions?

Himani Bundela (25), a visually impaired math teacher based in Agra, was the first crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 13. She gave the right answer to the 15th question for Rs 1 crore, which was related to British spy Noor Inayat Khan.

The question was, ‘Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?’ Himani’s options were: Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier

The right answer was Jeanne-Marie Renier.

Unsure of the next jackpot answer which is worth Rs 5 crore, Himani quit the game, and hopes to use the money she did earn to open a special coaching centre to teach disabled students.

The reality show, which is the Indian adaptation of the British show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, first aired in 2000 and has released over 900 episodes. In the show, the host asks questions pertaining to general knowledge and as the contestant answers and moves up higher in the game, the difficulty level and prize money increases.

The show has garnered many beloved fans through its run, managing to grip the entire nation’s interest with ease. One reason for this is the high sum of the prize money, and the other is the worldly information that the viewer has obtained over the years.

Attempting to answer the questions as soon as the four options appear on screen is certainly a fun way to spend the evening with the family, isn’t it?

Keeping the spirit of KBC alive, we have collated a list of ten questions that were worth Rs 1 crore and above. There is also some interesting trivia and history for each question.

Put your knowledge to test and let us know how many can you answer:

1) Question for Rs 7 crore (S11): What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatma Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg?

Options: Truth Seekers, Non – Violents, Passive Resisters or Non Co-operators.

Answer: Passive Resisters

Trivia: When Mahatma Gandhi went to South Africa, he noticed the popularity of the game among the less affluent people of the country. These were exactly the kind of people among whom he wanted to promote his ideas of passive resistance. Football then became a means through which Gandhi took his principles of satyagraha to the masses. The money raised from these sporting events helped fund the families of those who had been imprisoned for their non-violent struggle against local racist laws. Read more about this here.

2) Question for Rs 1 crore (S10): Which case was heard by the largest ever constitution bench of 13 Supreme Court judges?

Options: Golaknath case, Ashok Kumar case, Shah Bano case, or Kesavananda Bharati Case.

Answer: Kesavananda Bharati Case

Trivia: The 1973 Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala judgement, which according to some “saved Indian democracy”, has played a critical role in reimagining the court’s role. In a landmark judgement issued by the Special Bench of the Supreme Court comprising 13 judges, the court ruled that Article 368 (which confers the right to amend the Constitution upon Parliament) “does not enable Parliament to alter the basic structure or framework of the Constitution” by a slender 7-6 margin. It was fought by Nani Palkhivala, a legendary lawyer who guarded our fundamental rights. Read more about him here.

3) Question for Rs 1 crore: What was the name given to the supercluster of galaxies, discovered by a team of Indian astronomers in 2017?

Options: Laxmi, Parvati, Saraswati or Durga

Answer: Saraswati

Trivia: Astronomers from the Pune-based IUCAA, IISER and members of two other Indian universities, stumbled upon the previously unknown supercluster located in the direction of the Pisces constellation and named it Saraswati in 2017. Speculated to contain the mass equivalent of over 20 million billion suns, the Saraswati supercluster was observed by astronomers as it must have appeared when the Universe was about 10 billion years old. Read more here.

4) Question for Rs 7 Crore (S13): What was the title of the thesis that Dr B R Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics, for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

Options: The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India or The Law And Lawyers.

Answer: The Problem Of The Rupee

Trivia: Did you know that Ambedkar played a key role in the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India in 1935? RBI was conceptualised according to the guidelines presented by Ambedkar to the Hilton Young Commission (also known as Royal Commission on Indian Currency and Finance) in his book, The Problem of the Rupee – Its Origin and Its Solution. Read other lesser-known facts about Ambedkar here.

5) Question for Rs 1 crore (S5): What was the only dowry, apart from a few yards of khadi, that Lal Bahadur Shastri accepted in his marriage?

Options: Bhagavad Gita, Khadaunm, Gandhi topi or Charkha

Answer: Charkha

Trivia: It was on his father-in-law’s insistence that India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, chose to accept five yards of khadi as dowry when he got married to Lalita Devi. Read five more untold stories about him here.

6) Question for Rs 1 crore (KBC Junior): In 1992, who became the first sportsperson to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award?

Options: Vishwanathan Anand, Sachin Tnedulkar, Geet Sethi or Leander Paes

Answer: Vishwanathan Anand

Trivia: Did you know that it was Sushila, Anand’s mother who spotted his interest in chess when he was just five years old? Since then, she has supported him, taught him the basic moves of chess, and even accompanied him to the tournaments when he became a professional player. Read more here.

7) Question for Rs 7 crore (S12): The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

Options: Viceregal Lodge, Gorton Castle, Barnes Court or Cecil Hotel

Answer: Barnes Court

Trivia: Signed in the aftermath of 1971 War, the Shimla Agreement converted the cease-fire line of 17 December 1971 into the Line of Control (LOC) between the two countries and it was agreed that “neither side shall seek to alter it unilaterally, irrespective of mutual differences and legal interpretations”.

Read about the heroic tale of 300 Bhuj women, who risked their lives to revive a bombed airstrip in three days during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

8) Question for Rs 7 crore (S12): Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?

Options: Cathay Cinema Hall, Fort Canning Park, National University of Singapore or National Gallery Singapore

Answer: Cathay Cinema Hall

Trivia: In Netaji’s fight for an independent India, there were many fighters whose contribution helped develop the Azad Hind Fauj. One such unsung freedom fighter Helen Lepcha (also known as Savitri Devi). She helped Netaji escape and fought alongside Mahatma Gandhi in the Non-Cooperation movement. Read more here.

9) Question for Rs 1 crore: During World War I, at which battle in Turkey in 1915-16 did around 16,000 Indian army soldiers bravely fight along with the Allies?

Options: Galicia, Ankara, Tabsor or Gallipoli.

Answer: Gallipoli.

Trivia: From the spring of 1915 onwards, the hospitals and convalescent depots established on the islands of Malta and Gozo dealt with over 1,35,000 sick and wounded, chiefly from the campaigns in Gallipoli and Salonika. The commemorations in Pieta include 20 Indian servicemen who were cremated at Lazaretto Cemetery. Here are four other memorials around the world where Indian soldiers are buried.

10) Question for Rs 5 crore: Which Colonial power ended its involvement in India by selling the rights of the Nicobar Islands to the British on October 16, 1868?

Options: Belgium, Italy, Denmark or France

Answer: Denmark

Trivia: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has around 572 islands of which only 36 are open to tourists. The island population is an interesting mix of south Indian and Southeast Asian settlers, as well as Negrito ethnic groups on some islands, whose arrival here still has anthropologists baffled. Here are some other interesting facts.

Edited by Divya Sethu