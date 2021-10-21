Naga Man Accidentally Builds Stunning ‘Hobbit Home’, Gets Visitors From Across India

“In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.” – J R R Tolkien

While many ‘The Lord of Rings’ fans around the world have built their own replicas of the fascinating hobbit house, the home was an accidental discovery for Nagaland-based Asakho Chase.

A fitness trainer by profession, the 29-year-old only wanted to build a comfortable holiday home in the middle of forest near Khonoma, Asia’s first green village. On its completion, his friends were surprised to see how much the house resembled the shire from the otherworldly saga.

Round doors and windows made from alder wood of the 10×14 feet house sit perfectly on the soil, just like the underground shire.

Thanks to social media frenzy, it took no time for the house to go viral and attract tourists from across the state and country.

“I have seen the movie a couple of times but I never thought of building a house like the one in the film. When I came to my village during the lockdown, I started trekking inside the forests and found a new space for my house. I cannot believe people are travelling all the way here just to experience living inside a hobbit house,” Asakho tells The Better India.

An organic house in every way

The hobbit home in the movie emanates a cosy and comfortable aura with wooden chairs, fireplaces and light breezes. Asakho’s house is no different.

Advertisement

Asakho took help from 15 people, including his friends and locals, to construct the house. They dug the soil and placed the wooden foundation on it, and cut wood from an alder tree that can grow back easily within 5-6 years. The leftover wood was upcycled and used to make the furniture of the house, like a book shelf and a table.

“The interiors are very basic with a single room. It can accommodate around five to seven people. There is also a small kitchenette, a western-style bathroom and water and electricity facilities,” says Asakho.

To further his cause of being close to nature, Asakho’s mother and sister have grown vegetables like tomatoes, chillies, and cabbage in the compound.

“Our organic garden has been a highlight for the guests, who love cooking with freshly plucked vegetables. Initially, the house was only for the family, but after we got so many inquiries, we opened it for visitors. The house does not have a dustbin and bedding. Guests can come with their own bedding and luggage. We only provide water power and utensils for cooking. These basic facilities are enough to experience a stay close to nature,” says Asakho.

You can visit their Instagram page to know more about this hobbit home.

Edited by Divya Sethu