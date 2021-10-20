Apply for IIT-K Fellowship Worth Rs 50,000/Month; Here’s What You Need to Do

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications from students and recent graduates for the India Agritech Incubation Network (IAIN) Fellowship. Selected candidates will be awarded Rs 50,000 per month.

Things to know:

This fellowship is being funded by Tata Trusts and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and co-implemented by IIT Kanpur.

Developing deep technologies in the field of agriculture in Uttar Pradesh with an aim to create a positive impact on smallholder farmers is the key intent behind this fellowship.

Those selected will be paid a monthly fellowship amount of Rs 50,000 for 12 months.

The fellows will be given access to IIT Kanpur infrastructure, legal and other financial services, and a dedicated startup support ecosystem as well.

The fellowship aims to provide a platform for young innovators, entrepreneurs and recent graduates to work on their ideas and convert the blueprints into finished products.

The candidate must be an Indian national below the age of 35.

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur, established in 2000, is one of India’s oldest business and technology incubators promoting startups and social enterprises specialising in manufacturing.

Focus areas:

Climate resilience technology

Women-friendly agro machine

Low-cost agro machinery

Post-harvest crop management

Innovation for high revenue yield

Fisheries and animal husbandry

Application process:

Call for application – interested candidates must submit the application on or before 15 November 2021.

There will be an initial screening for eligibility and program criteria.

There will also be an expert panel presentation for assessment.

Candidates who wish to access the application form can click here and fill out the form. While filling out the application form, candidates are requested to upload their idea pitches, details on the revenue model and pricing as well as details about the project and other competitors in the market.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)