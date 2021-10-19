How to Appreciate Those Delivering Joy at Our Doors? This Campaign has an Answer

This article has been sponsored by Amazon India.

The doorbell rings.

You’re in the middle of some work but you rush to answer. A slight annoyance is pasted on your face as you open the door. But, when you do, you are greeted with a pair of eyes gleaming with a smile hidden behind the protective mask. It washes over you and as your gaze softens she signals you to take the delivery box placed on the floor. In a split second, your day is made.

These are not mere boxes that these individuals deliver. They pay no heed to any obstacles, including the pandemic to deliver happiness to our doorsteps.

If there’s something we’ve learnt from the last two years, it’s the fact that life is fleeting and, in such scenarios even the smallest opportunity to appreciate someone, and put a smile on their face is invaluable.

While the festive season has already arrived this year, it is different. It is much more than a ritualistic celebration. More than the festivals, this is the year to celebrate each other and remind ourselves of the struggles we’ve overcome to reach where we are today. It is the year to celebrate gratitude and thank all those who have been instrumental in seeing us through the toughest of times — that includes tens of thousands of associates involved in the process. These are the box stars working on the frontline to make our ‘wishlist’ a reality.

A box of joy and gratitude

We might not know them personally, but even the tiniest boxes they deliver have the potential to make our day. In return, what exactly do we give them back?

Amazon through its campaign #DeliverThanks is encouraging customers to share messages of appreciation for its frontline teams. It aims to recognise the efforts of tens of thousands of associates across Amazon’s Operations Network who are relentlessly working to ensure that our festive shopping reaches our doorstep safely and on time, every single time.

A simple thank you and smile in return is all that it takes to convey the sense of appreciation because happiness is, in fact, contagious.

So, next time your order is bound for delivery, take a piece of paper and write a note of thank you and paste it on your door. A gesture as simple as this can truly make a difference and acknowledge their efforts that often go underappreciated in the daily rigmarole.

Amazon India is also encouraging customers to take it a step further by posting images of these thank you notes and posters on their social media channels with the hashtag #DeliverThanks.

As an homage to their efforts, a digital film has been released featuring Amazon’s associates across the operations network, giving audiences a glimpse of the everyday life of Box Stars behind the scenes, and more importantly, encouraging everyone to take a step and express their gratitude for these people.

Customers can participate in the #DeliverThanks contest by sharing their thank you posters for associates on Amazon India’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels and tagging @amazonIN using #DeliverThanks. The most creative entries will be announced as winners. Three daily winners will receive Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 5,000, and five grand prize winners will receive Amazon vouchers worth Rs 10,000. The contest will run from 15-31 October 2021.