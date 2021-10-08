Healthy ‘Work From Home’ Diet: Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Foods You Must Eat

While working from home seems very comfortable, it can quickly lead to a sedentary lifestyle, which causes unhealthy weight gain.

Leading nutrition and science expert Rujuta Diwekar said that such a lifestyle can also lead to increased sugar cravings and lead to digestive problems. However, she further explained that these problems can be tackled with three simple tips which are accessible, affordable and tasty.

Tip 1: Include fresh fruit in your diet – Rujuta said that the fruit you choose must be in season and grown locally in your region. Her recommendation is chikko. This adds good bacteria in the body, fibre which aids digestion, and antioxidants.

Tip 2: Include nuts in your diet – A sedentary lifestyle can lead to the loss of Bone Mineral Density (BMD) in the body. This in turn causes bloating and weight gain. However, Rujuta said a handful of nuts like almonds, walnuts or chana can help to fight against this.

Tip 3: Cooking meals with ghee – Hunger patterns and increased portion sizes are a given, considering we all work from home. This leads to gaining stubborn fat around the thighs and stomach. Ghee contains probiotics and short-chain fatty acids which help to break down this fat. It also helps to bring back the satiety signal in our bodies.

Watch Rujuta explain these three tips in detail here:

