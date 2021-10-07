Daughter of petrol pump attendant, now headed to IIT Kanpur: Meet Arya Rajagopal

In recent news, Arya Rajagopal, the daughter of a petrol pump attendant, bagged admission into a post-graduate course at IIT Kanpur.

Arya’s story is not just about academic excellence but also of grit and determination.

For the past 20 years, her father has worked consistently at the pump so that his daughter has a brighter future, and today, Arya has made it into one of the most prestigious colleges in the country. Here, she will be pursuing a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Before this, Arya completed her Bachelor’s from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), which is yet another inspiring feat.

In a Twitter post that went viral, Arya’s journey and her father’s years of effort were lauded. From being an inspiration to the youth of the country to praising her consistent academic success – the netizens were in awe of her achievement.

“Her academic success has been consistent! What a story,” said Ashwin Nandakumar on Twitter.

BG Mahesh tweeted: “The undergrad degree from NIT is a big achievement too. Inspiring.”

#inspiring

Arya Rajagopal, daughter of petrol pump attendant Rajagopal, has secured admission in IIT Kanpur for PG in petroleum technology. He has been working in the pump for 20 years, slowly and surely fuelling his daughter's dream. Daughter studied hard as gift to father. pic.twitter.com/ahi0Ny1D85 — Aswin Nandakumar (@journalistaswin) October 6, 2021

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, also gave out a special mention to the duo’s focussed success, mentioning how proud a moment this is for the country.

Heartwarming indeed.

Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.

This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India.

My best wishes.@IndianOilcl https://t.co/eiU3U5q5Mj pic.twitter.com/eDTGFhFTcS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 6, 2021

