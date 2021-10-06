SBI Recruitment 2021: 2056 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Salary Over Rs 40,000

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 2,056 vacancies of probationary officers. All applications need to be submitted online only.
Things to know:
- Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.
- Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that if they’re called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31 December 2021.
- Chartered Accountants or cost accountants can also apply.
- Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1 April 2021.
- There is relaxation of age for some categories of candidates (like SC, ST, OBC, PWD etc.), which can be checked in the notification here.
- Registrations will be accepted only online.
- Candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile number, which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/call letters/advice from the bank by email/SMS.
- No more than one application form needs to be submitted. In case of multiple application forms, the one received the last will be considered.
- Interested and eligible candidates are required to pay Rs 750 towards the application form.
- For details on how to upload your photograph and signature, click here.
- Click here for more details on how to apply.
Important dates:
- Commencement of online registrations – 5 October 2021
- Closure of online registrations – 25 October 2021
- Closure of editing the online registration form – 25 October 2021
- Last date for printing the application form – 9 November 2021
- Online fee payment – 5 October to 25 October 2021
- The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held in November/December 2021.
- The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in December 2021.
- The online main exam will be held in December 2021 and its result will be declared in January 2022.
- The group exercises and interview or just the interview round will be conducted in the second or third week of February 2022 onwards. The final results will be declared in February/March 2022.
- The preliminary exam admits cards can be downloaded in the first or second week of November 2021.
- The call letters for Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ religious minority community candidates can be downloaded from the first week of November onwards.