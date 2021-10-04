ISRO Offers 5-Day Free Online Course With Certificate; Apply Here

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently accepting applications from professionals and researchers for a free online course called ‘Geospatial Inputs for Enabling Master Plan Formulation under AMRUT Sub-scheme’.

Things to know:

The course is scheduled to be held between 11 October to 15 October 2021.

The course will contain five lectures (each being one and half hours in duration).

The course will be on Geospatial modelling and applications for urban and regional areas.

This course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun, a centre of ISRO’s Department of Space.

The course is designed for professionals engaged in urban and regional planning, students and researchers of urban and regional planning, geography, environmental studies, civil engineering, architecture, etc.

This course is free of charge.

All the participants who attend 70 per cent sessions of the course live, via the e-class portal, will be awarded a certificate.

The participants who attend the course sessions via IIRS YouTube channel should mark their attendance via offline sessions available after 24 hours to be eligible for the certificate.

What does the course entail?

Programme overview, scope and coverage

Project execution and deliverables

Familiarisation with remote sensing data sets

Identification and interpretation of urban features

Geographical Information System (GIS) based analysis and modelling

Map projections and mobile apps

Survey techniques and navigation systems

Design and standards for formulation of GIS based Master Plan for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Cities

Maps creation based on AMRUT standards

Overview of Geospatial data collection, usage and data sharing policies in India

How to apply?

Click here to access the application form.

Candidates will be required to fill out their personal and educational qualification details.

Ensure that the email address and phone number mentioned in the form is accurate.

Do click on the preview option before submitting the form.

What will you require for this ISRO course?

Device – Desktop Computer/Laptop/Mobile

Operating System – Windows, Macintosh, Linux, Android or IoS

Web browser – Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge or Safari

Internet speed – 2 Mbps or 3G and above connectivity

URL for course – https://www.eclass.iirs.gov.in/login.

Click here to access the official brochure.