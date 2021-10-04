Watch: Once a Criminal, ‘Auto Raja’ Has Saved 19,000 Destitute From The Streets

Auto Raja has time and again made the headlines for his noble deeds and impactful work with the destitute. But did he always fathom this would be his destiny? The answer is no.

A wandering delinquent, Thomas Raja (his real name) habitually indulged in theft and petty crimes until a few decades ago. At the age of 16, he was kicked out of his home for stealing from his father.

He also served time in prison for his behaviour, after which he immediately shifted to Bengaluru to make an honest living. The harsh conditions of the jail had put things in perspective for Thomas, and he decided to never cheat again.

This was when the famous auto became his companion. He began earning money as an auto driver, but during his trips he would often come across those down in the dumps with nowhere to go and nothing to eat.

He could have continued along his way, but chose then to stop and help these strangers on the street. Some 13 destitute people were given shelter under a rented home, which laid the foundation for ‘Home of Hope’ – his rehabilitation center under the trust ‘New Ark Mission of India’.

Advertisement

Today, Auto Raja has saved close to 19,000 people from the streets since then. But that is not where his battle ends. Recently, he was in the papers for his bold fight for the rights of the destitute. He was caught on camera wearing an iron chain, representing how they have been living like prisoners – deprived of food, water and voting rights.

Watch this video to see how Thomas Raja became Auto Raja through his good deeds:

Feature Image Source: New Ark Mission of India