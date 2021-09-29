Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|Information
IIT Madras

IIT-Madras Invites Applications For Research Internships In AI, Stipend Upto Rs 60000/Month

Recruitment 2021: IIT Madras is inviting applications for a one or two year research internship in artificial intelligence, and data science. Here’s all the information you need to check your eligibility and how to apply.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, through its Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), is now accepting applications for the Post Baccalaureate Fellowship, which is a research internship in artificial intelligence and data science.

Things to know:

· This fellowship is open to exceptional recent graduates who wish to pursue a one to two-year research internship.
· The available fields are areas of data science and artificial intelligence.
· Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000.
· Candidates applying for the fellowship must not be more than 27 years of age.
· A good understanding and a working knowledge of languages like Python, R and MATLAB is a prerequisite.
· Candidates who have contributed to open-source projects will have an added advantage.
· Selected candidates will get to work on various new, modern and developing projects at RBCDSAI at IIT Madras.

Benefits of this fellowship:

· Selected candidates will have access to networked data across different disciplines and the top deep reinforcement learning group.
· Selected candidates will also get access to state-of-the-art high-performance CPU or GPU computing infrastructure.
· Once the candidates complete their fellowship, they will have the opportunity to join leading companies in data science and artificial intelligence or even pursue research in top universities.
· Selected candidates will also get to attend regular colloquia by international experts and workshops.
· An opportunity to publish in top journals and conferences is also given to selected candidates.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

How to apply:

· Candidates who wish to apply for the fellowship can do so by clicking here to access the Google form.
· Candidates are required to furnish their personal and educational details.
· A Statement of Purpose (SOP) is also required to be submitted along with the Google form.
· A link to the candidates curriculum vitae (CV) must also be uploaded.
· While filling out the form, do enter your e-mail address and phone number correctly, as this will be used for future communication.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

Advertisement
Ad Banner