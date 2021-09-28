Hero of the Helpless: This 23-YO Rescued 350 Destitute From the Streets of Erode

K Manisha is a lecturer at the Nandha College of Nursing in Tamil Nadu. But every day after her shift, this 23-year-old sets out on the streets of Erode district for another cause as noble as teaching.

For a year and a half now, she has been identifying and rehabilitating the homeless of the area under her NGO – Jeevitham Foundation.

This young hero has been relentless in helping the needy since her childhood. But while on her first job after graduation, she discovered her desire to make a more lasting difference in their lives. Her goal became to make them as independent as possible.

Since then, she has helped close to 350 diseased and destitute people by providing food, shelter, grooming and employment opportunities. Her efforts have also attracted many volunteers from across the city.

This young hero’s efforts to approach those shunned by society for their condition is truly commendable. In her words, what inspires this approach is understanding each person’s unique needs by stepping into their shoes.

Watch this video to hear more about Manisha’s journey as a courageous changemaker: