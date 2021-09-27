Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Apply for 4 UGC Scholarships Worth up to Rs 36,200; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has four scholarship schemes for college and university students. Read on to know how to apply.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) periodically announces various scholarship schemes for college and university students. The UGC is offering four such schemes currently.

Things to know:

  • The scholarships are as follows: Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region (UGC Ishan Uday or UGC NER); PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child (UGC single girl child scholarship); PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders and PG Scholarship for SC, ST Students Pursuing Professional Courses.
  • Applications for these scholarships are to be submitted on the National Scholarship Portal.
  • Each scholarship has a different eligibility criteria. Please check before you send in your application.

Scholarships details:

1. Post-graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child

  • This scholarship can be availed by single girl students.
  • Girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters or fraternal daughters can apply for this scholarship scheme.
  • There are a total of 3,000 scholarships available under this scheme.
  • Selected students will be given Rs 36,200 per annum, for a period of two years.
  • Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.

2. UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

  • Ishan Uday Scholarship is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North-East Region (NER) of India.
  • Launched in 2014-15, students can access the details of this scholarship here.
  • This scholarship aims at providing equal opportunities to students of North East for higher studies.
  • This scholarship will be given to 10,000 students.
  • The amount of scholarship will be Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, medical, professional and paramedical courses.
  • Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.

3. UGC Scholarship For University Rank Holders

  • The post graduate Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students studying in postgraduate courses with “outstanding performance” at undergraduate level.
  • Professional and distance learning programmes, however, are not covered under the scheme.
  • First and second rank holders of a university, who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognised university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college, can apply for this scholarship.
  • This scholarship will be given to 3,000 students.
  • Selected students will be given Rs 3,100 per month, for a period of two years.
  • Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.

4. Postgraduate SC, ST Scholarship Scheme

  • This scheme is for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who have enrolled for professional courses.
  • Candidates who have taken admission in MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not eligible for this scholarship.
  • This scholarship will be given to 1,000 students.
  • Selected students will be given Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech courses and Rs 4,500 per month for other courses
  • Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.

 

