Apply for 4 UGC Scholarships Worth up to Rs 36,200; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) periodically announces various scholarship schemes for college and university students. The UGC is offering four such schemes currently.
Things to know:
- The scholarships are as follows: Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region (UGC Ishan Uday or UGC NER); PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child (UGC single girl child scholarship); PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders and PG Scholarship for SC, ST Students Pursuing Professional Courses.
- Applications for these scholarships are to be submitted on the National Scholarship Portal.
- Each scholarship has a different eligibility criteria. Please check before you send in your application.
Scholarships details:
1. Post-graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child
- This scholarship can be availed by single girl students.
- Girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters or fraternal daughters can apply for this scholarship scheme.
- There are a total of 3,000 scholarships available under this scheme.
- Selected students will be given Rs 36,200 per annum, for a period of two years.
- Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.
2. UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship
- Ishan Uday Scholarship is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North-East Region (NER) of India.
- Launched in 2014-15, students can access the details of this scholarship here.
- This scholarship aims at providing equal opportunities to students of North East for higher studies.
- This scholarship will be given to 10,000 students.
- The amount of scholarship will be Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, medical, professional and paramedical courses.
- Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.
3. UGC Scholarship For University Rank Holders
- The post graduate Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students studying in postgraduate courses with “outstanding performance” at undergraduate level.
- Professional and distance learning programmes, however, are not covered under the scheme.
- First and second rank holders of a university, who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognised university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college, can apply for this scholarship.
- This scholarship will be given to 3,000 students.
- Selected students will be given Rs 3,100 per month, for a period of two years.
- Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.
4. Postgraduate SC, ST Scholarship Scheme
- This scheme is for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who have enrolled for professional courses.
- Candidates who have taken admission in MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not eligible for this scholarship.
- This scholarship will be given to 1,000 students.
- Selected students will be given Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech courses and Rs 4,500 per month for other courses
- Eligible students are required to apply on or before 30 November 2021.