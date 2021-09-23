Apply for IIT Madras’ Free Online Five-Day Course on Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in association with the semiconductor manufacturing company KLA Corporation is offering a free workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing technology in semiconductor manufacturing.

Things to know:

The workshop is being offered under the “National Supercomputing Mission Industry Talks” series.

While the workshop is free it is mandatory for interested participants to register prior to attending the workshop online.

Once registered, the details of the programme will be emailed to the participants.

Each session will be for a duration of one hour.

The sessions will be conducted over a period of five days.

These sessions will be held from 27 September 2021 and will end on 1 October 2021

For the benefit of those who might be working full-time, these sessions will be conducted by 20:30 hours (8.30 pm).

How to register?

Click here to access the registration form.

Participants are required to fill out their personal details and submit the form.

Participants must provide a valid contact number and email id since all communication will be sent on these.

What will be covered?

The following syllabus will be studied during the course:

Modern AI in manufacturing by Krish Bhaskar

Challenges in adopting machine learning (ML) in manufacturing by Jacob George

Building AI models in the Fab by Steve Esbenshade

Minimising copy overhead while sharing Graphics Processing Units on a single box by Mark Roulo

AI inference on Central Processing Units by Pradeep Ramachandran.

This programme is being organised by Pradeep Ramachandran, director and head of research at KLA Advanced Computing Labs and Rupesh Nasre, coordinator for NSM Nodal Centre for Training in high-performance computing and AI.

Register now to book your slot.