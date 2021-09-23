Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Bulletin|Information
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Internship

Apply for IIT Madras’ Free Online Five-Day Course on Artificial Intelligence

IIT Madras is offering a free a workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing technology in semiconductor manufacturing. Check details here.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in association with the semiconductor manufacturing company KLA Corporation is offering a free workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing technology in semiconductor manufacturing.

Things to know:

  • The workshop is being offered under the “National Supercomputing Mission Industry Talks” series.
  • While the workshop is free it is mandatory for interested participants to register prior to attending the workshop online.
  • Once registered, the details of the programme will be emailed to the participants.
  • Each session will be for a duration of one hour.
  • The sessions will be conducted over a period of five days.
  • These sessions will be held from 27 September 2021 and will end on 1 October 2021
  • For the benefit of those who might be working full-time, these sessions will be conducted by 20:30 hours (8.30 pm).

How to register?

  • Click here to access the registration form.
  • Participants are required to fill out their personal details and submit the form.
  • Participants must provide a valid contact number and email id since all communication will be sent on these.

What will be covered?

The following syllabus will be studied during the course:

  • Modern AI in manufacturing by Krish Bhaskar
  • Challenges in adopting machine learning (ML) in manufacturing by Jacob George
  • Building AI models in the Fab by Steve Esbenshade
  • Minimising copy overhead while sharing Graphics Processing Units on a single box by Mark Roulo
  • AI inference on Central Processing Units by Pradeep Ramachandran.
  • This programme is being organised by Pradeep Ramachandran, director and head of research at KLA Advanced Computing Labs and Rupesh Nasre, coordinator for NSM Nodal Centre for Training in high-performance computing and AI.

