Apply for IIT Madras’ Free Online Five-Day Course on Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in association with the semiconductor manufacturing company KLA Corporation is offering a free workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing technology in semiconductor manufacturing.
Things to know:
- The workshop is being offered under the “National Supercomputing Mission Industry Talks” series.
- While the workshop is free it is mandatory for interested participants to register prior to attending the workshop online.
- Once registered, the details of the programme will be emailed to the participants.
- Each session will be for a duration of one hour.
- The sessions will be conducted over a period of five days.
- These sessions will be held from 27 September 2021 and will end on 1 October 2021
- For the benefit of those who might be working full-time, these sessions will be conducted by 20:30 hours (8.30 pm).
How to register?
- Click here to access the registration form.
- Participants are required to fill out their personal details and submit the form.
- Participants must provide a valid contact number and email id since all communication will be sent on these.
What will be covered?
The following syllabus will be studied during the course:
- Modern AI in manufacturing by Krish Bhaskar
- Challenges in adopting machine learning (ML) in manufacturing by Jacob George
- Building AI models in the Fab by Steve Esbenshade
- Minimising copy overhead while sharing Graphics Processing Units on a single box by Mark Roulo
- AI inference on Central Processing Units by Pradeep Ramachandran.
- This programme is being organised by Pradeep Ramachandran, director and head of research at KLA Advanced Computing Labs and Rupesh Nasre, coordinator for NSM Nodal Centre for Training in high-performance computing and AI.
Register now to book your slot.