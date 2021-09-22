IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 513 Engineers & Graduates Vacancies

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is conducting recruitment for 513 vacancies.

Things to know:

The vacancies available are for experienced non-executive personnel. The vacancies are available at IOCL’s various locations, including Guwahati, Mathura and Panipat. The positions available are — Junior engineering assistant, Quality control analyst, Junior material assistant and Junior nursing assistant. The candidates must be engineering graduates, diploma in engineering graduates or others. To know the detailed eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification. Candidates must also have a minimum of one year of work experience in the relevant field. Selected candidates will receive a salary of up to Rs 1,05,000 based on their qualifications and experience. Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 26, as on 31 September 2021. The selection process will include a written test and skills, proficiency and physical test. Candidates are requested to go through the physical guidelines to ensure they are physically fit for the position. Candidates must read the official advertisement before submitting their online applications.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website to access the application link.

Step 2: Select the position you are applying for.

Step 3: Select the city you wish to work in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form by entering personal information and uploading the required documents.

Step 5: Once you have submitted the online application, candidates must send physical copies of the application form along with attested photographs to the mentioned address. You can refer to the notification for more information.

The last date to submit the online application is 12 November 2021.