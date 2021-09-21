Diabetic or Watching Your Weight? Switch to Rotis Made From 10000-YO Khapli Wheat

Khapli is an ancient variety of wheat, which is also known as emmer or diccocom wheat. Archaeological records show it originated in the 8000 to 9000 BC and it was cultivated 10,000 years ago as part of the Neolithic revolution in the Middle East

Today, this long-grain wheat has spread across the world.

Common wheat also known as bread wheat contributes to 95% of wheat production across the world. The remaining 5% is ancient wheat, including Khapli wheat. However, in comparison to regular wheat, Khapli wheat is nutritionally superior.

With a mild nutty flavour to it, Khapli wheat can be cooked like rice or quinoa. It is used to prepare Indian dishes like kheer and khichdi and is also ground into a powder to make bread and rotis.

Controls sugar and weight

Food prepared from Khapli wheat is rich in various nutrients including protein, iron, fibre among others. It is also great for people with diabetes and can be consumed as a substitute for regular wheat atta.

It has a higher fibre and antioxidant compound content, and a high satiety value. Owing to its low glycemic index, Khapli wheat takes longer to digest and keeps the stomach feeling full. This makes the grain suitable for those following special diets to lose weight or to control blood sugar levels.

In 2001, a study was conducted among 16 diabetic patients split into two groups. Over six weeks, one group was provided with Khapli wheat-based food and the other group was given regular wheat. Their vitals were kept track of regularly and the group consuming Khapli wheat showed an 11% reduction in total lipids. The study also proved that Khapli wheat lowers cholesterol levels.

Another study conducted among diabetic rats also showed reduced insulin levels after a nine-week study period.

If you’re wondering how to make Khapli wheat rotis, here’s a simple recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup Khapli wheat flour

Water, as required

1 pinch Salt

Method:

Step 1: Take 1 cup of Khapli wheat flour and a pinch of salt.

Step 2: Add in room temperature water, as per requirement.

Step 3: Add a spoon of ghee and continue kneading until a softball is formed.

Allow the dough to rest for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Roll small portions of the dough into thin rotis.

Step 5: Fry in a hot Tawa.