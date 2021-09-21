Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 3093 Trade Apprentice Vacancies

As on 20 September 2021, the online application forms to fill 3,093 trade apprentice positions have been opened under the railway recruitment 2021.

Things to know:

Eligible candidates will be engaged under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various divisions, units or workshops over Northern Railway and will also be paid a monthly stipend as allowed by rules.

Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit the online application much before the closing date to avoid possible inability/failure to log on to the website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on account of heavy load on the internet or website jam during the last days.

The RRC does not accept any responsibility for the candidates not being able to submit their application in time on account of aforesaid reasons or any other reason.

Candidates applying for the position must have passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/Matriculation/Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised board.

Additionally, candidates should have also passed Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in relevant trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) recognised by Government of India.

Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 20 September 2021.

An application fee of Rs 100 is payable at the time of the online application submission.

The screening process will not include any written test or viva. Selection will be made only on the basis of the application forms submitted.

For more details and information on relaxations provided, click here to access the official notification.

How to apply?

Once you are on the official website, click on the link ‘Engagement of Act Apprentice’ to access the online application.

Candidates will need to fill out their personal details such as name, father’s name, mobile number and other such information.

Candidates will need to fill out their personal details such as name, father’s name, mobile number and other such information. Once the candidate logs in, a dashboard containing application form payment of online fee, and upload documents will appear.

Candidates are required to upload all the documents mentioned in the form before submission.

Candidates are requested to go through the official notification before submitting the application form.

Advertisement

Important dates:

Online application process begins on 20 September 2021.

Online application process ends on 20 October 2021.

Expected date of merit list is 9 November 2021.