Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: 35 New Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 1,50,000

Oil India Limited is inviting online applications for 35 vacancies in various postings in Assam. Read and find out how to apply.

Oil India Limited (OIL) is inviting applications for posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings. Selected candidates can expect to receive a salary of Rs 1,50,000, Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 90,000 for each respective grade.

Things to know:

  • There are a total of 35 vacancies.
  • Positions are open for superintending engineer (drilling; environment), superintending medical officer (radiology), superintending medical officer (orthopaedic surgeon), senior medical officer, senior security officer, senior officer (electrical; electronics and communication; land or legal; mechanical; geophysics; instrumentation and confidential secretary).
  • All postings are for the state of Assam.
  • Necessary qualifications should be from a government-recognised university/institute. The courses should be approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority.
  • To know details about the eligibility criteria, read the official notification here.
  • The last date to submit the online application form is 10 October 2021.
  • Selected candidates will have to appear for an online test, the date of which is yet to be announced.

How to apply:

  • Apply by filling the online application here.
  • Candidates from general and OBC categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 (exclusive of taxes).
  • Registration details will be shared by the company via the email ID and contact number shared by the candidate.

 

Edited by Divya Sethu

