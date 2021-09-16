Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: 35 New Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 1,50,000

Oil India Limited (OIL) is inviting applications for posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings. Selected candidates can expect to receive a salary of Rs 1,50,000, Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 90,000 for each respective grade.
Things to know:
- There are a total of 35 vacancies.
- Positions are open for superintending engineer (drilling; environment), superintending medical officer (radiology), superintending medical officer (orthopaedic surgeon), senior medical officer, senior security officer, senior officer (electrical; electronics and communication; land or legal; mechanical; geophysics; instrumentation and confidential secretary).
- All postings are for the state of Assam.
- Necessary qualifications should be from a government-recognised university/institute. The courses should be approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority.
- To know details about the eligibility criteria, read the official notification here.
- The last date to submit the online application form is 10 October 2021.
- Selected candidates will have to appear for an online test, the date of which is yet to be announced.
How to apply:
- Apply by filling the online application here.
- Candidates from general and OBC categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 (exclusive of taxes).
- Registration details will be shared by the company via the email ID and contact number shared by the candidate.
