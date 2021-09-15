Ministry of Education Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 70,000 to Class 12 Graduates

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has announced a National scholarship scheme for students who have passed Class 12.

Things to know:

The scholarship scheme is for meritorious students who have a family income of less than Rs 6 lakhs per annum. The scholarship will cover a part of their day-to-day expenses while they pursue higher studies. The scholarship is worth Rs 70,000. Students who have scored above 80 per cent in their State Education Board exam are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will receive Rs 10,000 for the first three years and Rs 20,000 per annum for the following years. The scholarship can be availed by both male and female students. There are a total of 82,000 scholarships — 41,000 are allocated for girls and another 41,000 for males. Candidates pursuing diploma or distance education courses are not eligible for the scholarship. Students will require an Aadhar card to apply for the scheme. If they do not possess one, they can apply using other identity proofs including an Aadhar enrollment ID slip, driving license, passport among others. The scholarship is eligible for five years only.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official scholarship website, select the Department of Higher education to access the “Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students”.

Step 2: Read through the official guidelines.

Step 3: Register as a new user by providing your details.

Step 4: Once you have received your registration details, you can access the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the required information, upload necessary documents and click on ‘submit’.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 30 November 2021.

To know more refer to the official advertisement.