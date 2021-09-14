DIY Non-Toxic Glue: 5 Ways To Make Plant-Based Adhesive at Home

Many of us don’t stop to wonder about the role adhesives play in our lives. Be it the packaging your weekly groceries are delivered in, or the books perched on your bedside table, it is the stuff that’s holding everything together, literally.

But as handy as the common gum is, it leaves behind its own carbon footprint due to the presence of petrochemicals and epoxy, which release greenhouse gases upon drying.

Fortunately, plant-based adhesives make it possible for you to mend the little cracks and tears without harming the planet. These adhesives are easy enough to be made at home and require only easily accessible ingredients like water, wheat, corn starch, etc.

To help you make your first batch, The Better India has curated a list of five ways to make chemical-free glue at home:

1. Corn Starch Glue

You will need:

3/4 cup water

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup cold water

Process:

Stir the water together with corn syrup and vinegar and bring to a boil.

Alongside, mix the cornstarch with the cold water to make a paste.

Mix the two solutions and cook for a minute.

Take the glue off the heat and allow it to cool.



2. Flour Glue

You will need:

2 tablespoons flour

Water

Pinch of salt

Process:

Make a thick paste by mixing the flour and water.

Next up, add the salt to prevent moulding.

Your natural glue is ready!

3. Saltless Glue

You will need:

1/2 cup flour

1/2 to 1 cup cold water

Process:

You can still make glue if you choose to eliminate the salt from the process.

Mix the flour and water and heat it over a pan until the lumps melt and you’re done.

4. Sugar Glue

You will need:

1 cup water

6 tablespoons sugar

Process:

Mix the sugar and water over a light flame.

Stir well and add more water, if it becomes too thick.

Allow it to cool, and use as per need!

5. All-You-Have Glue

You will need:

1 cup flour 1/3 cup sugar 1 teaspoon lemon juice 2 cups of water



Process:

Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl.

Add the lemon juice and water to form a mixture.

In a pan, heat the mixture over a flame until it reaches a gooey consistency.

When ready, cool down the mixture and store it for use.

