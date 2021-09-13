BPCL Opens 87 Apprentice Engineers Positions, Monthly Stipend Up To Rs 25,000

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is conducting online recruitment among graduate and diploma engineers for the position of apprentices.

Things to know:

There are 87 new vacancies — 42 are for graduate engineers and 45 are for diploma engineers. For the graduate apprentice vacancies, candidates who have completed a full-time degree and graduated with a CGPA of 6.3 are eligible to apply. For the diploma apprentice vacancies, candidates who have graduated with a full-time diploma degree with 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply. The diploma degree must be issued from a state board of technical education or a recognised Indian Institute. Candidates who have graduated in streams like Chemical, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical engineers, among others are eligible to apply for the positions. The number of vacancies for each stream are listed in the official advertisement. Candidates will be recruited and engaged for one year under the Apprentice Amendment Act 1973. Selected candidates are eligible for a monthly salary ranging between Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. The candidates must be between the age of 18 to 27, as on 1 September 2021. Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training are not eligible to apply.

If you wish to know about the selection process, read the official notification.

How to apply?

Step 1: Students must enrol themselves as apprentices on the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal.

Step 2: On submission of the application form, a unique enrolment number will be generated.

Note: Receiving the approved enrollment number will take up to one day.

Step 3: Login again and select ‘find establishment’.

Step 4: Fill in the required information and upload your resume.

Step 5: Search for BPCL under the ‘Establishment Request Menu’ and reapply by filling the application form.

The last day to apply for the positions is 21 September 2021.

If you wish to know more, refer to the official advertisement.