ISRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Research Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 47,000/Month

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a recruitment drive, which will be conducted at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru.

Things to know:

There are currently 18 vacancies for junior research fellow and research associates.

If selected, the junior research fellow will be paid Rs 31,000 per month, with a possibility of an increase of up to Rs 35,000.

If selected, the research associates will be paid Rs 47,000 per month.

Candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellow position must not be more than 28 years of age as on 1 October 2021.

Candidates applying for the Research Assistant position must not be more than 35 years of age as on 1 October 2021

To access the official notification and see the relaxations available, click here.

Candidates can access the application form from 11 September 2021 until 1 October 2021 on the official website here.

Candidates who have pursued a professional course through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) are not eligible to apply for both the positions.

Students waiting for the final result are not eligible and hence need not apply.

Junior Research Fellows will be initially engaged for two years, which is extendable for further longer periods based on the assessment of their work and requirements of the project

The Research Associates will be engaged initially for one year, which is extendable for further longer periods based on the assessment of their work and requirement of the Project. The maximum period of engagement of Research Associates shall not exceed three years.

Do note: Hall tickets will be emailed to the selected candidates.

Documents needed for online submission:

Candidates must submit a colour passport-size photograph (JPG/JPEG file not exceeding 50 KB in size).

The mark sheet of each semester for having passed with the required percentage is to be attached as a single PDF (PDF file size should not exceed 500 KB).

National Eligibility Test (NET) or equivalent qualification score card for the Junior Research Fellow position (PDF file should not exceed 500 KB).

For the Research Assistant position candidates must submit an abstract of PhD thesis, award of PhD from University, or three years’ experience certificate and details of research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. (PDF file should not exceed 500 KB).

In case of any clarification, candidates can mail rmt@ursc.gov.in.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)