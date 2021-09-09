Have an Idea to Change the World? Apply to win $10,000 & an Execution Budget of $150,000

This article has been sponsored by Taiwan Excellence.

Positive change, big or small, is essentially an outcome of collective effort. There may be a single hero, but they are always accompanied by the support of others who aid them in achieving the feat. Together they possess the power to create substantial impact that can transform lives, be it of an individual, a community or society.

It is this thought that inspired Taiwan Excellence to launch a global campaign called, “Taiwan Excellence: Sharing Is Caring” Philanthropic Events, on 11 August 2021.

Themed as ‘Sharing is Caring’, this campaign is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative launched internationally to harness the power of collective passions, expertise and technology used for social change. Through this project, they aim to gather proposals for philanthropic events centered around social issues, governance and environment protection.

Taiwan Excellence is creating this platform for social institutions, individuals and NGOs to participate and exchange enriching ideas that can potentially have mass impact.

Like many entrepreneurs and changemakers will share, every good idea faces two major challenges before it can be brought to life — funds and the right guidance to execute the idea. This initiative is taking care of both these hurdles. The winners will not only receive financial backing of USD 150,000 and prize money of USD 10,000 each, but they’ll also gain crucial guidance from social welfare professionals and professors.

How to apply?

Any person with an outlook to change the world for the better is eligible, as long as they do so only once with a team of less than five members.

Entries will be accepted from September 1 onwards. The last day of submission is October 31, 2021. You can register here.

Post registration, the proposal entries are sent to an advisory committee for review.

Up to 12 proposals will be shortlisted by the committee and will be posted on the website for public voting.

The finalists for the same will be announced on December 16,2021 and their online voting procedure will start from January 13 to January 27, 2022.

The top three entries will win an exclusive grant from Taiwan Excellence to work on their project under #SharingisCaring.

Each of them will have a USD 150,000 budget for execution of the idea, and an execution partner assigned by Taiwan Excellence to bring the idea to life. A total of USD 10,000 prize money will additionally be given to each of the winners.

To get some extra points, one can also try and include Taiwan Excellence’s award-winning products and brands in their innovation.

The winners of the campaign will be announced by late January 2022.