Watch: How To Make Simple & Beautiful Eco-Friendly Planters From Coconut Shells

As one of the many side effects of the pandemic, we’re all now glued to our screens for the most part of the day. In this context, having some greenery around seems amply important to break the monotony. But many find themselves unable to take the first step to do something about this for the lack of time and resources.

But what if we told you that there’s a simple way to begin?

You don’t need widespread garden spaces or tall trees towering over the roof to feel like you’re amid nature — you can set up some small plants around your house or office space to make the space greener.

To further avoid the hassle of buying and lugging costly pots for such plants, we dug up an interesting alternative that you can find without having to go the extra mile — coconut shells.

Once you are done consuming what’s inside, save the outer shell of a coconut. This can be used as an eco-friendly and zero-budget alternative for growing plants that can be perched atop your work desk or by the window sill.

The bright green skin of the fruit gives a vibrant appeal to your planter. By reusing it, you can also minimise the amount of kitchen waste you generate, one coconut at a time.

All you have to do is create a draining hole at its bottom and fill it up with soil. Next, set your favourite plant in it by the method of stem-cutting.

Watch this video to understand how you can turn a used coconut shell into a plant holder:

(Edited by Divya Sethu)