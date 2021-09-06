As we approach the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates the birth of the Hindu Lord Ganesh, a number of eco-friendly alternatives to the plaster of paris (POP) models crop up. The 10-day festivities end in the immersion of the statue into the water, also known as ‘visarjan’.

Over the years we have noticed the vast damage caused due to the excess of plastic and POP left to pollute water bodies pan India.

The paint used to beautify these sculptures contain harmful substances like lead and mercury, which gradually deteriorates marine life.

To combat the huge environmental threat that is at bay, many opt for ‘eco-friendly idols’ made of clay, turmeric and other natural materials. Eco-friendly paints are made from natural vegetable pigments and other herbs like holy basil and Heart-leaved moonseed that are now being used to embellish these idols.

The auspicious festival, which starts on September 10, could mark the beginning of a sustainable journey for many. If you have not yet thought about celebrating with an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, now is the time.

Here is a video to help you make your first eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home:

Feature Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

