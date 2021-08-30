Oil India Limited Announces 535 Vacancies, Salaries Up To Rs 90000/Month

Oil India Limited has announced its recruitment drive to fill 535 vacancies available at Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Things to know

Oil India Limited is looking to recruit candidates for the posts at OIL field headquarters in Duliajan.

The posts entail working in shifts. It involves an arduous and hazardous nature of job. The positions being advertised for are in the remote and far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Those selected will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 26,600 to Rs 90,000 per month.

Candidates are advised to fill all required fields in the registration form.

Candidates are advised to refer to the advertisement for the eligibility criteria viz. educational qualification, age limit and more before filling up the application form.

The format/size for uploading documents/certificates/testimonials should be as follows: PDF, size should not exceed 1 MB.

The format/size for uploading passport-size photographs: JPG or PNG, the size should not exceed 200 KB.

The format/size for uploading signature: JPG or PNG, the size should not exceed 200 KB.

After you click on the submit button, you will be redirected to the preview application page.

Candidates can check their application form status by logging in with the credentials sent on their email ID/mobile number.

Please ensure that you download and retain a copy of the online application form for future use.

Important dates

Registration and submission of online form opens on – 24 August 2021 (07:00 hours)

Last date of submission of online form – 23 September 2021 (23:59 hours)

Date of downloading the admit card – To be announced

How to apply?

Click here to access the registration page.

All details given in the online application form will be treated as final and no changes will be entertained.

Candidates can only send in their application online; no other mode of application will be accepted.

After the online registration, the system will generate a unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password.

Candidate(s) must keep the unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password for all future reference.

An online application fee of Rs 200 needs to be submitted and this fee is non-refundable.

All future announcements pertaining to the advertisement will be published in the Oil India Limited website and not on any other website/medium. Please be mindful of this.

For any query or assistance candidates can contact the help desk at 8866678549,8866678559 or send an email to helpdesk.oilindia@cbtexams.in.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)