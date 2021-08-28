Watch: The Unique Cooking Process of the 150-YO Ramassery Idli in This Tiny Village

The flat-shaped Ramassery idli is delightful for its flavour and plating tradition. But what makes it truly unique is the essence of culture that comes mixed in the batter.

While variations of idli have made their way into every other Indian household, this particular preparation holds its true magic only in the local ingredients of its birth place, Ramassery.

Almost a century ago, a mixture of rice, black gram, salt and fenugreek was concocted by the Mudaliar community upon migrating to this little village of Tamil Nadu. Their aim was to sell the dish to sustain themselves.

Their unique preparation technique would bring out large, cottony soft idlis that quickly gained popularity among the locals. It would be served with traditional coconut chutney and podi masala made from Palakkad-sourced rice and spices. The dish was a complete meal in itself, served at tea shops on every other corner.

Today, the legacy of this delicacy is being kept alive by a mere four families, while specialty restaurants like Kappa Chakka Kandhari are taking its art to the masses.

Advertisement

The humongous size of these rice cakes is owed to an eight inch round clay container that is used to cook the batter. The rest of the process is an experience in itself, capable of transporting you to the little eateries of south India.

Watch this video to find out how Ramassarey idli is made:

Feature Image Source: Facebook