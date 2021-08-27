ISRO Offers Free Online Course With Certificate on Remote Sensing: Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on the “Fundamentals of Remote Sensing and GIS Technology”. It will be conducted through its centre – the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).
Things to know
- The course is open to Graduates, those pursuing Higher Studies and those interested in learning about space science.
- The course will cover topics including remote sensing platforms, trends in remote sensing technology, use of geospatial technology in science, among others.
- The classes will be conducted over two weeks from 14 – 28 September
- The live classes will be held from 11 AM to 12.30 PM every day.
- If participants miss the live sessions, they can access the offline version on the E-Class platform.
- Candidates will receive a certificate upon passing an examination after course completion.
- To write the exam, candidates need to have 50% attendance.
- The attendance will be recorded automatically when a participant logs into the E-Class platform.
- There are a limited number of seats available for the course, and candidates will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Before applying, candidates are requested to read the official advertisement thoroughly.
How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official IIRS website.
Step 2: Register yourself as a new candidate or log in with existing credentials.
Step 3: Select the course you want to apply for to access the application form.
Step 4: Enter the necessary information and upload the required documents.
Step 5: Once you have submitted your form, check for confirmation under the application status tab.
If you wish to know more, visit the official website.