ISRO Offers Free Online Course With Certificate on Remote Sensing: Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on the “Fundamentals of Remote Sensing and GIS Technology”. It will be conducted through its centre – the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).

Things to know

The course is open to Graduates, those pursuing Higher Studies and those interested in learning about space science. The course will cover topics including remote sensing platforms, trends in remote sensing technology, use of geospatial technology in science, among others. The classes will be conducted over two weeks from 14 – 28 September The live classes will be held from 11 AM to 12.30 PM every day. If participants miss the live sessions, they can access the offline version on the E-Class platform. Candidates will receive a certificate upon passing an examination after course completion. To write the exam, candidates need to have 50% attendance. The attendance will be recorded automatically when a participant logs into the E-Class platform. There are a limited number of seats available for the course, and candidates will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Before applying, candidates are requested to read the official advertisement thoroughly.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IIRS website.

Step 2: Register yourself as a new candidate or log in with existing credentials.

Step 3: Select the course you want to apply for to access the application form.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Once you have submitted your form, check for confirmation under the application status tab.

If you wish to know more, visit the official website.