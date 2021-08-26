Science Says Green Jackfruit Flour Can Control Diabetes: How to Make Idli, Dosa & Roti From It

Diabetes is reaching epidemic proportions across India, with 77 million people already affected by it. If that number is unfathomable, a report suggests that every one in six Indians is diabetic.

However, not everyone would opt for treating their condition with medicines, and some prefer to choose home remedies. In that pursuit, one solution, which has even received approval from the American Diabetes Association, is jackfruit flour.

The fibrous jackfruit, which grows commonly across India, is not only tasty but also packed with several nutrients including Vitamin A, C, potassium, antioxidants among others. While it has been consumed to regulate gut health or boost immunity, it has now been found that the flour extracted from the fruit helps reduce and control blood sugar levels as well.

Controls blood sugar spikes

Made using the green unripe jackfruit, the flour has no strong aroma or taste. Using flour made by a company named Jackfruit 365, studies were conducted on 40 participants with Type 2 diabetes. Over 12 weeks, the placebo-controlled study was conducted, and some patients were given daily meals with jackfruit flour.

At the end of the study, participants who included jackfruit flour in their means experienced decreased blood sugar levels. Even the fasting sugar showed improvement with a significant drop in numbers. For others in the study, the sugar levels remained the same.

The study explains that a drop in sugar levels happens owing to the fruit’s medium glycemic index. This allows the food to break down slowly in the body and lowers spikes in blood sugar.

Apart from this, jackfruit is also low in carbs, rich in fibre and protein, and contains antioxidants like carotenoids and flavanones. These protect the body from inflammation, heart diseases, and other chronic conditions.

If you’re wondering how to include jackfruit flour in your meals, here are some simple recipes.

Jackfruit Dosa/Idli

Ingredients :

Urad Dal

Parboiled idli

Jackfruit flour

Salt

Preparation method for batter:

Soak one part urad dal and three parts rice in separate bowls for two or three hours. In a blender, start grinding the urad dal and slowly add in the soaked rice. Add a little water and continue blending until a smooth batter is formed. In a separate bowl, mix ⅓ rd cup of jackfruit flour with to form a thick paste. To this add ⅔ cup of dosa batter. Allow this mixture to ferment overnight.

Dosa preparation:

Heat a tawa and grease it well to prevent dosa from sticking. Add one ladle of batter in the centre and spread evenly in circular motions. Drizzle oil over the dosa and flip once the edges are brown.

Idli preparation

Boil water in an idli steamer. Grease the idli moulds with oil and scoop one spoon of batter in each. Place this in the steamer, seal it well, and steam for 10 mins.

Consume with sambar and fresh coconut chutney.

Jackfruit Roti

Ingredients

⅓ cup jackfruit flour

⅔ cup wheat flour

Water

Salt

Preparation method

In a bowl, add the jackfruit flour, wheat flour, some salt and mix well. Add some water to the dry ingredients and knead well until a smooth dough ball is formed. Make smaller balls from the dough, and roll out the rotis. Preheat a tawa, and cook the roti. You can also drizzle some oil over the roti, however, this is optional. Once it is cooked and lightly browned on both sides, place it over the open flame until it puffs up.

Serve hot and consume with sabzi or gravy of your choice.