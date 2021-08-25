UGC Scholarship Worth Rs 36K for Girl Child: 3000 Openings on Offer, Here’s How to Apply

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the disbursement of a scholarship worth Rs 36,200 per annum, which will be offered to 3,000 single girl children who are pursuing their postgraduate degrees in recognised Indian colleges or institutes.

Things to know:

This scholarship is being offered for the education of ‘single’ girl students.

The Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child was established with an aim to compensate for the direct costs of girl child education.

There are a total of 3,000 scholarships that will be disbursed.

The selected scholar will be awarded the scholarship from the date of joining the course as certified by the university, institution or college.

After selection, the awardees will be paid the scholarship amount on DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode on an annual basis.

No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges.

An amount of Rs 36,200 will be paid for a period of two years towards the scholarship.

Students who fail to get promoted to the next level will automatically forfeit the scholarship.

Once a subject/course has been chosen there will be no scope of changing the same. Doing so will also result in the student forfeiting the scholarship benefits.

Eligible students are required to apply for the scholarship on or before 30 November 2021.

Who can apply?

Girl students who are admitted in the first year of PG (post-graduation) courses and happen to be the only girl child in the family

Girl students who are identical/ fraternal twins may also apply for scholarships.

In a family, if there is one son and one daughter, then the girl child will not be considered for scholarship under the scheme.

Girl students up to the age of 30 years at the time of admission in the first year of postgraduate courses are eligible to apply for the UGC Scholarship.

Those pursuing their post-graduation through distance learning will not be eligible to apply for the scholarship.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to first register with the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The host institution where the student is studying is required to verify the online application.

Students applying for the scholarship are also required to furnish an affidavit regarding the single girl child.

The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on receipt of renewal through the National Scholarship Portal.

For more details students can click here. To access the application form, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)