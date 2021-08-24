ISRO Announces Admin Vacancies, Salaries Up To Rs 63000/Month: Apply Now

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has announced a recruitment drive for new administrative positions. This will be conducted at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), which is a centre of ISRO, which has two units located at Valiamala, in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala, and Bengaluru of Karnataka.

Things to know

There are a total of eight vacancies being advertised for.

The online application process has commenced as of 24 August 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates must fill out the application form on or before 6 September 2021 by or before 2.00 pm.

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of up to Rs 63,200 per month based on the experience of the candidate.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Eligible candidates can click here to access the previous year question papers as well.

Eligibility

For all the vacancies, candidates applying must have class 10 and 12 pass certificates. For the heavy and light vehicle driver vacancies, candidates are required to have five years of experience as a driver of the heavy or light vehicle. For the position of the cook, candidates are required to have five years of experience as a cook. If applying for the position of a fireman, then the candidate must pass the required fitness test to be considered for the position.

Candidates applying for the heavy and light vehicle driver and cook vacancies must not be above 35 years of age, as on 6 September 2021. For the position of the fireman and catering attendant, candidates must not be above 25 years of age as on 6 September 2021.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit online applications on the official LPSC website here.

Only online applications will be accepted. No other mode of application will be accepted

If you wish to apply for the vacancies, click here to access the official notification.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)