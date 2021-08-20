NTPC Announces Vacancies for Medical & Finance Professionals, Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for recruitment of Medical Specialists (General Medicine, Paediatrics) and Assistant Officers (Finance).
Things to know
- Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancy can do so by clicking here.
- The registrations are open and candidates can apply until 2 September 2021.
- There are a total of 27 vacancies advertised for — 16 general medicine vacancies and 11 paediatric vacancies.
- There are 20 Assistant Officer positions also available.
- Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the vacancies.
- All qualifications must be from a university/institution recognised by the Government of India.
Eligibility criteria:
For General Medicine
- Candidates applying for the position must have an MBBS degree with an MD/DNB in General Medicine.
- The candidates must not be over 37 years of age.
- The pay scale will start from Rs 60,000 and can go up to Rs 1,80,000.
Paediatrics
- Candidates applying for this position must have an MBBS degree with MD/DNB in General Medicine.
- The candidates must not be over 37 years of age.
- Candidates applying for the position must have a minimum one year experience/ practice after the completion of their MD/DNB course.
- The pay scale will start from Rs 80,000 and can go up to Rs 2,00,000.
Assistant Officer
- Candidates applying for this position must be a qualified CA/ ICWA.
- The upper age limit for this vacancy is 30 years of age.
- Candidates applying for the positions must have a one year post qualification experience in the relevant area.
- The pay scale will start from Rs 30,000 and can go up to Rs 1,20,000
Candidates keen on applying can do so only online and by no other mode. Click here to apply. To access the official notification, click here.
