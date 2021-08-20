IIT-Kanpur Offers Free Online Course On Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is inviting applications for an online course called Design of fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). It will be hosted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, which is a joint initiative of IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Things to know:

This is an eight week course and is free of cost. It will be conducted between 23 August – 15 October 2021. The course is most suited for undergraduate and postgraduate students who have a basic knowledge of aerodynamics. Participants will be introduced to various topics including fixed-wing UAVs, design parameters, performance and stability analysis, among others. The online lectures will be conducted by industry experts working in the aeronautical industry space. To understand the lectures in a better manner, participants can refer to the sources and books mentioned on the official website. Though the course is free, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 to obtain a certificate. Certificates will be granted only if the candidate has a 25% assignment score and a 75% examination score. Candidates will only receive e-certificates as no hard copies will be issued. The exam will be conducted on 24 October 2021.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official NPTEL website.

Step 2: Register yourself as a new user to access the application form.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and upload the required documents.

The last date to enroll for this course is 23 August 2021.

To know more refer to the official website.