Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|Jobs

IIT-Kanpur Offers Free Online Course On Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students for a free online course on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). Check the eligibility criteria.

Promotion
Ad Banner

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is inviting applications for an online course called Design of fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). It will be hosted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, which is a joint initiative of IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Things to know:

  1. This is an eight week course and is free of cost.
  2. It will be conducted between 23 August – 15 October 2021.
  3. The course is most suited for undergraduate and postgraduate students who have a basic knowledge of aerodynamics.
  4. Participants will be introduced to various topics including fixed-wing UAVs, design parameters, performance and stability analysis, among others.
  5. The online lectures will be conducted by industry experts working in the aeronautical industry space.
  6. To understand the lectures in a better manner, participants can refer to the sources and books mentioned on the official website.
  7. Though the course is free, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 to obtain a certificate.
  8. Certificates will be granted only if the candidate has a 25% assignment score and a 75% examination score.
  9. Candidates will only receive e-certificates as no hard copies will be issued.
  10. The exam will be conducted on 24 October 2021.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official NPTEL website.
Step 2: Register yourself as a new user to access the application form.
Step 3: Enter the necessary information and upload the required documents.

The last date to enroll for this course is 23 August 2021.

To know more refer to the official website.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Ad Banner
_tbi-social-media__share-icon