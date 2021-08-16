Airport Authority Opens Vacancies For Engineers & Graduates, Salary Up To Rs 1 Lakh/Month

The Airport Authority of India is inviting applications for 29 vacancies for positions of Senior Assistants. Candidates are advised to go through the official advertisement before applying.

Things to know:

There are 14 vacancies available for the position of Senior Assistant (operations). There are 6 vacancies available for the position of Senior Assistant (finance). There are 9 vacancies available for the position of Senior Assistant (electronics). For posts reserved on caste basis, check the official notification. For the position of Senior Assistant (operations), candidates are required to be engineering graduates with an LMV license, or a diploma in management will be preferred. For the position of Senior Assistant (finance), graduation in B.Com with computer training is required. For the position of Senior Assistant (electronics), a diploma in telecommunication/electronics/radio engineering is required. For all three positions, two years of relevant industry experience is mandatory. The candidate’s age limit should not be over 50 years. Applications must be submitted before 31 August 2021. Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary ranging from Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 per month.

How to apply

The hard copy of the application form must be submitted via speed post, and soft copies must be shared over email. The application form is attached at the end of the official notification. The address and email id are also mentioned in the same. Along with the filled application form, candidates must also attach self-attested copies of educational, professional and caste certificates.

To know more visit the official website or read the advertisement.