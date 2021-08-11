Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Bulletin
ISRO Vacancy bulletin

ISRO Recruitment 2021: SAC Inviting Applications for One-Year Apprenticeship

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for various positions of graduate, technician and trade apprentices at the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Things to know:

  • Vacancies are open for the positions of graduate, technician and trade apprentices.
  • Stipend paid will be Rs 9,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively, for each of the three above mentioned posts.
  • The training period for the programme will be one year.

Who can apply?

  • Only Indian nationals can apply.
  • Only candidates with no prior job/apprenticeship experience can apply.
  • Those between 18 and 35 years of age can apply.
  • For graduate and technician apprentices, candidates holding a degree/diploma from a government recognised University/Board/Institute coming under the Western Region Board of Apprenticeship Training can apply.
  • Trade apprentice candidates who have passed ITI (NCVT/SCVT) from a recognised institute of Gujarat can apply.

How to apply?

  • Registrations are open from 9 August to 31 August.
  • All applications are to be filled online.
  • After registration, candidates need to present a printout of the application form during document verification.

For more information, you can read the official notification here.

