ISRO Recruitment 2021: SAC Inviting Applications for One-Year Apprenticeship

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for recruitment to their Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Things to know:
- Vacancies are open for the positions of graduate, technician and trade apprentices.
- Stipend paid will be Rs 9,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively, for each of the three above mentioned posts.
- The training period for the programme will be one year.
Who can apply?
- Only Indian nationals can apply.
- Only candidates with no prior job/apprenticeship experience can apply.
- Those between 18 and 35 years of age can apply.
- For graduate and technician apprentices, candidates holding a degree/diploma from a government recognised University/Board/Institute coming under the Western Region Board of Apprenticeship Training can apply.
- Trade apprentice candidates who have passed ITI (NCVT/SCVT) from a recognised institute of Gujarat can apply.
How to apply?
- Registrations are open from 9 August to 31 August.
- All applications are to be filled online.
- After registration, candidates need to present a printout of the application form during document verification.
For more information, you can read the official notification here.