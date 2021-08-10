This E-Scooter for People With Disabilities Has 3 Wheels & Offers 90 KM Per Charge

An underserved consumer base in India’s march towards electric mobility have been the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs). Addressing their specific needs, a Delhi-based electric mobility venture, Komaki, has come up with their latest electric scooter model called the XGT X5. Established in 2016, the Delhi-based venture under its parent company, KLB Komaki—which has been in the automotive business for more than three decades—has launched a smart electric three-wheeler with enhanced safety features and a mechanical parking feature.

(Image above of a consumer who recently bought the Komaki XGT X5)

Ever since its launch recently, Komaki has sold more than 1,000 units of the XGT X5 which comes in two separate versions. There is the 72V 24Ah lithium-ion battery version with an ex-showroom price of Rs 90,500, while the XGT X5 GEL with VRLA gel batteries costs Rs 72,500. Both versions offer a claimed battery range of between 80 to 90 km on a single charge and a top speed of 25 kmph. To achieve full charge, the e-scooter takes four hours.

A warranty of two years (plus one) is offered on the Li-ion batteries whereas a depreciation based lifetime warranty is offered on the VLRA batteries. On the motor as well as controller, customers get a warranty of 1 to 5 years that can be availed via Komaki’s in-house app.

What’s unique about this e-scooter is that it possesses a ‘self-repair function’. “The fully equipped XGT X5 comes fitted with regenerative braking systems for enhanced safety and a repair switch that quickly fixes the problems identified during self-diagnosis so that riders can safely reach their destinations,” notes Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division, in a conversation with The Better India. Once the repair mode is activated, the e-scooter runs at 20 kmph, allowing passengers to reach home or a company workshop and preventing them from being stranded.

“We developed a prototype model of XGT X5 in October-November 2020 and did a trial run about three months back. Once the trial proved successful and obtained ICAT certification, we began the process of manufacturing it and distributing it to our dealers,” says Subhash Sharma, the operations head at Komaki.

But how are they catering to the elderly and PwDs besides helping them avoid the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices that are burning a hole through their pockets?

“Komaki has designed the XGT X5 specifically to make travel convenient for PwDs and elderly. We’ve added the mechanical parking feature. To facilitate this process, a switch is installed on the handlebar, which is connected to the brake lever. This feature keeps the vehicle from rolling off. Once this button is pressed on, the scooter will not move, forward or backwards. The scooter will stay parked, until the switch is released. The three-wheeler makes it easy to maintain balance and maneuver even in narrow streets. The good part is that the back portion is thoughtfully kept pretty narrow,” explains Gunjan.

“Unlike the standard four-tyre model, we have employed three tyres equipped with a differential braking system. These are for people who have a hard time balancing conventional two-wheeler vehicles. In addition to the above features, the e-scooter comes in cruise control, reverse and park modes as well. It also has an all-digital dash that displays all the vital information including that of the charge left. There are LED headlights as well as tail lamps,” adds Subhash.

Speaking to The Better India, Abhijith Reddy, a 45-year-old customer with a disability from Chennai, says, “Getting an e-scooter like the Komaki XGT-X5 makes me feel like I’m doing my bit to save the planet. I no longer have to wait in long queues trying to buy petrol. Instead, I can charge it from the comfort of my home. But what stands out for me is the mechanical parking feature. In my previous scooter, I had to carry a brick to place under the tyre so that it would not roll off. Komaki XGT X5 replaced it with a simple button. It is a very thoughtful inclusion to the scooter, which makes a lot of difference for people like me riding a three-wheel scooter.”

The XGT X5 is made at the company’s manufacturing facility spread across 40,000 square feet in the Kapashera area of Delhi-NCR, which has a production capacity of 60,000 vehicles per year. To make the e-scooter, the company has sourced 60% of its components locally, while the rest is imported. Having said that, the objective is to go 100% local in sourcing their components

So far, upwards of Rs 80 crore has been invested into the Komaki EV venture. Since 2016, it has launched nine low-speed conventional e-scooters. But in the past year has seen the venture launch standard e-bikes like the M5 which offers a top speed of 70 kmph and 100 km on a single charge. Like the XGT X5, it also possesses the self-repair function and comes with a detachable Li-ion battery. The other high-speed e-bike they’ve launched is the T95, which offers a battery range of 150 km on a single charge and a top speed of 70 kmph.

“As a leading EV manufacturer, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the people of this country without leaving anyone behind. We stand by our vision of creating a clean and green India as we embark upon newer journeys to delight our customers. We believe in investing in the happiness of the people, knowing they will continue to support us wherever we set our foot,” says Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

