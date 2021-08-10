BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50 Apprentice Engineer Vacancies, Earn Rs 11,110

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting online applications to fill 50 apprentice vacancies. These are for candidates with an engineering background.

Things to know:

Selected candidates will be engaged for a period of one year under the Apprentices Act 1961.

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 11,110.

There will be no obligation on BEL to provide employment to apprentices after the completion of the one year period.

Those who wish to apply for the position must do so on or before 29 August 2021.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the vacancy.

Candidates applying for the position should have completed BE/BTech from an AICTE recognised institute

Candidates should not be over 25 years of age as on 30 November 2021.

To apply for this vacancy, candidates can log in here and fill out the application form.

Who Can Apply?

There are a total of 50 vacancies for which candidates applying should have completed their BE or BTech in engineering in the following streams:

Mechanical engineering – 20 vacancies

Computer science – 10 vacancies

Electronics engineering – 10 vacancies

Civil engineering – 10 vacancies

How To Apply?

Candidates must make sure that the following documents are kept ready before they submit the application:

Aadhar Card (format: PDF; size: less than 1MB)

Qualifying Degree/Provisional Degree Certificate indicating pass status with division and percentage (format: PDF; size: less than 1MB)

Passport size photograph (JPEG, size: less than 200KB (4.5*3.5).

Valid personal email ID

Mobile number (will be required to send/verify OTP).

To access the official notification, click here.

Note: For any query, contact through email on tgtgad@bel.co.in No other medium of communication will be entertained for any query.

