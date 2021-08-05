One of India’s Largest FMCG Brands Is Doing Something Special with Toothpaste Packs

This article has been sponsored by Dabur

The Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, with a reach from essential to luxury products, is today the fourth largest industry in the Indian economy.

However, on the flip side, despite being a major source of revenue for the economy, prominent FMCG companies have continued to struggle with the burgeoning problem of packaging waste for decades.

However, with changing times, leading FMCG companies are striving to revolutionise their processes. These companies have the power to create positive trends and transform the economy to become more sustainable.

Dabur is a pioneer in this endeavour and has launched a myriad of positive initiatives to encourage and ensure sustainability on a large-scale. On their journey to become a more sustainable and environmentally-responsible company, they have been collecting, processing and recycling millions of kilograms of waste.

However, the path to do so was anything but easy.

The first challenge was to take sustainable measures that did not disrupt their production and sale cycle — such as cutting down on the use of packaging materials without affecting customer convenience.

To overcome this, Dabur recently launched an initiative that is bound to set an example for the rest of the industry. Single-use and secondary packaging are usually discarded into the waste bin after purchase. So, they chose to do away with the cartons in which the products are sold.

Dabur India has decided to go carton-free for one of their main products — Dabur Red toothpaste.

The paper saved by removing the outer cartons will be repurposed to create notebooks for underprivileged children with the support of a New Delhi-based NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY).

Dabur has tied up with Reliance Retail to ensure the sale of this essential product without the carton packaging in self-service stores or trade outlets.

Through such initiatives, the company aims to collect 100 per cent of the waste that it generates through its product packaging.

“In the world of toothpaste advertising, one sticks to functionality. Seldom does one get the opportunity to thank the consumers who have truly loved and embraced the brand, making it part of their lives. Dabur Red Paste is now the preferred toothpaste brand for 35 crore Indians and it’s time we celebrated this. This campaign salutes the trust which the consumers have reposed in the brand. And we did it with aplomb,” says Harkawal Singh, Head Marketing, Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur is spreading the message of #ChabateRahoIndia and #EnvironmentKoBachateRahoIndia with a hope that their initiatives will lead to a movement where Indian brands are inspired to build a more sustainable future.