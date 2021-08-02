India Storms Into Olympic Semis: 5 Viral Videos That Show Just How Special It Is

In a parallel victory moment, both the men’s as well as women’s Indian hockey teams have entered the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. This is news of not only immense pride, but also emotional elation, as the country is watching its sports trajectory change after a gap of 49 years.

Under the captainship of Rani Rampal, the women’s hockey team bagged a position in the semi-finals by beating three-time gold medallist Australia. This achievement is a first for the team, which is playing its third Olympics ever.

Meanwhile, the men’s team out-championed Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Olympics. Despite hockey being the national sport, India had not seen a moment of victory such as this since the 1980 Moscow Games.

Advertisement

As ripples of enthusiasm spread across social media, a love for the sport seems to be resurging among citizens of the country. This development puts India on the list of semi-finalists for the international multi-sports event.

Commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were themselves caught in an emotional moment as they announced India’s triumphant qualification to the semi finals. Sports fans across the country are resonating with cheers and applause as they acknowledge how this moment of pride is second to none.

Here are 5 videos that encapsulate the joy of Indians at the country entering the Olympic semi-finals:

Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears. I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. 🏑 🙂#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021

INSANE!!!!!!Women’s Hockey India beats Australia to move into the semifinal. This is how we roll! All comm boxes go ballistic….@tnrags @RK_sports pic.twitter.com/2zR9VvvHD8 — Aparna Rajkumar (@rajkumaraparna1) August 2, 2021