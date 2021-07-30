GAIL Announces 220 Spots For Engineers, MBA & BSc Grads; Stipend of Rs 50000-2L/Month

The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), a natural gas company is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 220 vacancies. The positions available include Marketing managers, senior engineers, laboratory officers, language officers among others.

Things to know

According to the official notification, graduates of B.Tech or BE in engineering, B.Com. BSc, MBA or LLB can apply for the vacancies. Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply. There are different numbers of vacancies for each position, along with varying eligibility criteria. You can take a look at it in detail here. Candidates must have graduated with at least 65 % of marks. Out of the 220 vacancies, 20 are reserved for people with disabilities. Selected candidates will be eligible for a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000, depending on the position. Candidates with a diploma in engineering can also apply, but the degree must be recognised by the State Board of Technical Education. The maximum age limit for applying is 56 years. This includes all the relaxations based on caste. Before applying online, candidates are requested to read through the official advertisement thoroughly. An application fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of GAIL.

Step 2: Enter a valid email address and mobile number to make the payment for the form.

Step 3: Once you have received the receipt number, you can access the application form. Fill in the necessary details.

Note: You are required to upload a self-attested passport size photograph in jpeg format.

Step 4: After submitting the application form, a final copy with a Unique Registration Number will be generated. Candidates must print this out for future reference.

The last date to apply for these positions is 05 August 2021.

To know more, visit the official website.