Video: Mirabai Chanu Creates History, Wins India’s 1st Medal at Tokyo Olympics

In news that has made the nation proud, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old weightlifter bagged a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category.

Her achievement has ended India’s over two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Chanu’s story of perseverance in the face of adversity makes her win all the more inspiring.

Her journey began by lifting firewood in nearby forests at the tender age of 12. She also used bamboo trunks as barbells for her training. Her determined practice, despite a dearth of equipment, pushed her into a thriving weightlifting career that enabled her to support her family.

Today, this internationally renowned athlete is inspiring countless others with her feat.

Watch this video of Mirabai Chanu bagging India’s first silver medal at the Olympics: