NPCIL

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 173 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Eligibility Criteria

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has put out a recruitment 2021 notice to fill 173 trade apprentice vacancies. Selected candidates will be required to spend one year at the NPCIL plant in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

Things to know:

  • Selected candidates will be required to spend a period of one year at the NPCIL plant in Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.
  • Selected candidates will also be entitled to receive a monthly stipend.
  • Candidates who have undergone a two-year training course with ITI (Industrial Training Institute) will be entitled to receive Rs 8,855 and those who have undergone a one-year training programme with ITI will receive Rs 7,700 as a monthly stipend.
  • The notification says there are a total of 173 apprentice vacancies that need to be filled.
  • Candidates who have already undergone partial or full apprentice training, for a period of one year or more, in any discipline may not apply for the vacancies.
  • Candidates must only submit one form for one position.
  • Candidates will be selected on the basis of the score they obtain in the ITI courses.

Who can apply?

NPCIL
Apply now.
  • For all 173 vacancies, candidates applying should have passed their Class 10 examination with science or mathematics under the 10+2 system of education or equivalent.
  • Candidates applying for the position must also have an ITI pass certificate.
  • Interested candidates are required to fill out the applications on or before 16 August 2021.
  • Candidates applying for the vacancy should not be below 18 years of age.

How to apply?

  • Candidates who are eligible can log in here and fill out the form.
  • The application will not be accepted if the candidate has not registered on the web portal.

Vacancies available

Fitter – 50
Machinist – 25
Welder (gas and electric) – 8
Electrician – 40
Electronic mechanic – 20
Pump operator cum mechanic 5
Instrument mechanic – 20
Mechanic (chiller plant) industrial air conditioning – 5

For all other details, click here to refer to the official notification.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

